Bruins vs. Penguins postponed as NHL pushes back return to play

It looks like we're going to have to wait a little bit longer for the Bruins to return to action.

The NHL announced this evening that its holiday pause will be extended and that play will not resume any earlier than December 28.

This means that any games scheduled for December 27, including the Bruins vs. Penguins game, will be postponed instead.

The league cited a desire to have more time to analyze team test results and determine whether or not teams were, in fact, ready to return to action.

While frustrating to those who are looking for the Bruins to get back to action, it makes sense for the league to not rush back into things, lest they face another run of postponements next week.

In the press release announcing the extension, the league also noted that it expects to release a more detailed statement on Sunday evening that will lay out further plans.

Teams will still be able to return to practice on Sunday.

Hey, what's another day of waiting, right?

We're patience pros at this point.