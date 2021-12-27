Morning Skate: Thermostat

Welcome back, folks!

Hopefully you had a nice Christmas weekend (or standard weekend) with those who mean the most to you.

As I said on Friday, I was skeptical that this morning would represent a return to normal operations for the Bruins; once again, I was completely correct and never wrong.

We already covered the postponement of tonight’s scheduled Bruins vs Penguins game, and per the team, the Bruins are slated to practice today instead.

However, the holiday certainly didn’t mean a lack of news or talking points from a fan perspective.

On Sunday, we learned that several Bruins have tested out of COVID-19 protocol, Charlie Coyle has landed in COVID-19 protocol, and oh yeah, some guy named Tuukka Rask is nearing a return.

The Rask talk is reaching a point where it seems like we should be getting a contract announcement any day now, with both the Bruins’ website and the league website very much talking about Rask and the Bruins in presumptive terms.

Bruce Cassidy noted on Sunday that Rask could be available to rejoin the Bruins for game action as soon as three weeks from now, on a trip that ends with a game in Montreal.

Wouldn’t that be something?

As is always the case with Rask, a potential return means the guarantee of the return of plenty of hot takes, so prepare yourselves!

Today’s discussion topic

How has your winter been so far? Here in the Boston area, we’ve had barely a flurry of snow.

I probably jinxed us all now, but whatever.