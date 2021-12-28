Morning Skate: Camping

Welcome to Tuesday of the Weird Week, folks.

The Bruins still have several days before their next game, which will (hopefully) be Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Due to the long layoff, head coach Bruce Cassidy noted today that he’s essentially treating this entire week like a mini training camp.

It makes sense, really: given the long layoff, you need to ease guys back into full speed or risk injury.

If nothing else, at least there’s plenty of time to shake off the rust.

In more detailed news from yesterday, Taylor Hall returned to the team after some time in the league’s COVID protocol.

Per Cassidy, Hall’s return means only Charlie Coyle (placed in protocol Sunday) and Brandon Carlo (placed in protocol a week ago today) are missing out on the “Training Camp 2: This Time It’s Personal” fun.

Elsewhere, the B’s returned Oskar Steen to Providence. Steen is likely familiar with every mile of I-95 at this point.

Today’s discussion topic

Cassidy mentioned that he and GM Don Sweeney had talked about assembling their taxi squad, and that they had a few days to sort it out.

Who do you picture being in the taxi mix?