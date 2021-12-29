Morning Skate: Waiting

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins will be back at practice this morning, followed by a day off tomorrow. After that, there will be one more practice followed by...a game?!?! We’ll see.

The Tuukka Rask flirtations continue as well, with Bruce Cassidy noting Tuesday that it’s possible that Rask would play a few AHL games toward the latter part of January in order to shake off the rust.

Rask...back in the AHL? Let the milk crates fly!

Another minor note from yesterday: the B’s game vs. the Canadiens on January 12, originally scheduled to be played at the Bell Centre, will now be a home game.

There was some talk on Twitter about the Bruins-Canadiens game scheduled for Boston in March disappearing from the schedule, so maybe that one is going to be moved to another date to be played in Montreal?

Not sure how tickets are going to work for those two, as it’s a tough sell to say “hey, that game scheduled for March is now two months earlier.”

Today’s discussion topic

Speaking of Bruins vs. Canadiens in Montreal, what’s your dream sports road trip? Doesn’t have to be hockey.

Going to a World Cup final would be pretty cool, regardless of who would be playing.