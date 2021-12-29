World Junior Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

As COVID began to quickly rip through the World Junior Championship tournament, consternation began to simmer in as people began to wonder if the teams could actually finish them, as there were apparently some...issues...with the accomodations for Group B, and that contributed to what the IIHF ultimately decided on.

Official Announcement: The 2022 #WorldJuniors have been cancelled due to Covid-19.



Full statement at https://t.co/TNNT2FHecn

The last game with an official result was Finland-Czechia which was a Finnish win by forfeit (thanks to COVID), and the last ACTUAL game completed was Canada-Austria, which...yeah. You know how that went. In a brutal twist for the Finns, on technicality they ended up the team with the most wins. Though the IIHF appears interested in continuing this tournament in the summer, that seems to be up in the air. If they do, one would hope the U18 Women's tourney returns as well.

Fabian Lysell will of course return to Vancouver, having played no games for Sweden.

Its terrible luck for all the players, and just an absolute gong show of organizing from the IIHF. Absolutely disgraceful and wormy performance on their part, and they should be ashamed of themselves.

Also I want to bareknuckle box Luc Tardif in a Latvian Denny's parking lot for all this goddamn work coming together for nothing, but ultimately that means quite little.

Until we get confirmation of a continuation, I am sorry the IIHF is run by gibbons, and I thank you for following along with SCoC's coverage of the World Juniors.