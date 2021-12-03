Morning Skate: Mystery

Folks, I have to come clean: due to scheduling conflicts, I had to put this Morning Skate together before the Bruins-Predators game ended.

I have no idea what happened. You do. What is the future like? Is it glorious?

Anyways, it’s Friday — it’s been quite a week for YOUR Boston Bruins, and I think it’s safe to say the team is ready to turn the page on this week.

Nothing says “let’s calm things down” quite like...a Saturday night match-up with the Tampa Bay Lightning!

It’s been a while since these two teams have seen each other, and a whole bunch has changed in the meantime.

The Bruins have seen some notable departures, the Lightning have won two Stanley Cups...standard stuff.

After that, it’s the ol’ Western Canada trip to face the Canucks, Oilers, and Flames.

Brad Marchand returns against the Canucks in Vancouver. Poetic.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s on tap for the weekend? Did you get your tree yet?