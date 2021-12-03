First Period:

Things got off to a great start as the B’s attacked Nashville straight out of the gate with a singleminded determination to not be brought down to the Preds’ level. The B’s cashed in their first goal of the night from local magnate of trade and moral discussion, Jake DeBrusk! Who walked into the high slot and put a bullet past Saros with his defender right in his face! 1-0 B’s!

Jake DeBrusk rips one home with just one second remaining on the power play!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/YLlKj2Epju — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) December 3, 2021

Swayman would take over as both sides traded chances, but nobody would change the score outright, leading to the end of the period.

Second Period:

The only real scoring change in this period came from Brandon Carlo, who cashed in with a ripper of a shot off of a strong Erik Haula pass! 2-0 B’s!

Brandon Carlo opens up the second period with a bang, cranking one home to double the Boston lead!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/CS2tbtwApD — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) December 3, 2021

From there on, it became the Jeremy Swayman show.

Third Period:

It cannot be overstated that Jeremy Swayman earned his first star in this period more than the other two, because he was under siege for quite a bit of this period. They tried everything, they tried to shoot up close, catch him in traffic, try to get him sprawled out, pulled their own goalie...they tried it all.

And they would not cash in whatsoever.

2-0, Bruins Win!

Game Notes:

Your TOI Leader was of course, Charlie McAvoy, at both even strength and all-situations.

I will give credit where credit is due: this was Erik Haula’s best game of the season so far. He was an active, physical presence, trying to create space or capitalize on the space given to him, got an assist on Carlo’s goal, and had a couple of decent chances. We can only hope from here on out that Haula puts his best effort forward.

Speaking of which, his former winger Jake DeBrusk ended up with a goal tonight and had a couple of pretty good chances, maybe could’ve had another late. Still, a good night for him!

And of course, could anyone have anything bad to say about the kind of effort Jeremy Swayman put forth in his shutout performance? Maybe, but it’d be incredibly nitpicky. Swayman stopped everything the Preds threw at him with the kind of calm grace you’d hope comes to be his norm. As far as I’m concerned, until Rask gets back, he should be in heavy consideration for starter.

But let’s give the Preds some credit, even as they gave up loads of zone time, the B’s did let the Preds get their shots throughout. a lot of the Bruins spent a lot of time giving up chances to Nashville, and owe Swayman a big steak this christmas.

While all that’s fine and good, the Bruins will be down a man as Jakub Zboril got harmed during the pace of play and didn’t return to the ice. The team didn’t give much of an update, but it’s a real shame to see a guy like him who, by eye test and by underlying numbers, was having a fantastic year. All the best and a speedy recovery to Z.

As boring and kinda uninteresting as the third jersey for Boston is right now, at least it isn’t this tripe.

Next game is against the Lightning, which will be the last chance the B’s have to really get a good rhythm going before the dreaded December Pacific Road Trip hits. It’s gonna be good’un fer sure.

Puck drop on Saturday’s game is at 7pm EST

We’ll see you there!