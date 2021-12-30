Morning Skate: Rest

Well folks, we know the Bruins aren’t playing, but there sure is plenty going on in and around the hockey world.

Just yesterday alone:

The Bruins officially moved a March home game against Montreal to January, so if you had a spring road trip planned...sorry.

The IIHF completely scrapped the World Junior Championships, reportedly due to COVID concerns not just among players but among officials.

The league and the NHLPA agreed on adjusting the COVID-19 safety protocols going forward, namely shortening the time a player needs to be out of the mix after a positive test (as long as he’s asymptomatic).

Whew!

For the Bruins, they’ll be off today before practicing again on Friday. They’ll return to action (fingers crossed) on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres, who are playing tonight.

Brandon Carlo returned to practice for the Bruins today, meaning Charlie Coyle remains the lone guy in protocol; however, given the shortening of the protocols, he may be available this weekend.

Did you catch all that?

Today’s discussion topic

The Bruins reportedly practiced with Grzelcyk-McAvoy, Reilly-Carlo, Forbort-Clifton/Moore pairings on Wednesday.

Your thoughts?