The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, as the team looks to remain on track following Thursday’s shutout win.

The Bruins haven’t been on a winning streak since mid-November, as the last seven games have seen a win, loss, win, loss, etc. pattern.

Tonight certainly won’t be easy for the B’s, but it would be nice if they could pull off a W before heading to Western Canada for the week.

Discuss!