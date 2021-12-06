Morning Skate: Happy returns

Monday! A new week is upon us. Hopefully your weekend was a good one.

The B’s have a couple of days off prior to returning to action on Wednesday night in Vancouver.

That game will be significant for a couple of reasons: Brad Marchand will be returning from his suspension against the same team against whom he earned the suspension, and that team will be playing with a new coach.

Reports began to trickle out Sunday evening that the Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach (and former Bruin) Travis Green, replacing him with Bruce Boudreau.

If any additional Canucks news has trickled out since then (there were rumors that GM Jim Benning was on the hot seat too), you know more than me.

Anyways, the Bruins went 1-1-1 in Marchand’s absence. The Western Canada road trip is typically viewed as a big one in terms of team building; I remember the 2010-2011 Bruins swept the three-game swing and later cited it as a big point in the season (though that trip was in February).

Here’s to hoping for a similarly positive trip this time around.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your #1 Christmas movie? I think I’m Home Alone all the way.

I somehow hadn’t seen Home Alone 2 until a year ago, and that’s a good one as well.