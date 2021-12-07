Morning Skate: Guess who?

Tuesday is upon us, folks — another off day for the Bruins before returning to action in Vancouver tomorrow night.

The Bruins had a familiar face present again at practice on Monday:

Well hello there, EBUG Tuukka Rask pic.twitter.com/fiq85YEEui — NESN (@NESN) December 6, 2021

Reports indicated that Linus Ullmark was unavailable due to a non-COVID illness, so Tuukka Rask subbed in.

(As a side note, I’ve been sick with something non-COVID since Friday. There’s some nasty bugs going around right now.)

Because Rask isn’t under contract with another NHL team, he’s free to serve as the emergency back-up for the Bruins, similar to teams grabbing a guy out of the stands.

Still, you have to think this EBUG was allowing drastically fewer goals than EBUGs before him.

Elsewhere, the Bruins recalled John Moore from Providence on Monday as their defense corps continues to be depleted; Jack Ahcan remains with the team as well.

Matt Grzelcyk didn’t practice Monday, and Charlie McAvoy and Jakub Zboril’s availabilities remain in doubt as well.

Good times.

Today’s discussion topic

Are you available to play defense tomorrow night if the Bruins need you?