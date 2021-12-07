Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: December 7

This week saw none of the teams lose a game, while five of the games went to OT, or a shootout, everyone was able to walk out of the rinks victorious..

Boston Pride (4-2-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Week: W 2-1 OT (2-0 SO) v Toronto (12/4), W 8-2 v Toronto (12/5)

Next Week: No Games

The first game of the weekend was a little rough as it took a disallowed goal and

Boston College (10-7-0, 8-4-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (14 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-3 OT @ Maine (12/3), W 2-1 OT @ Maine (12/4)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (12/10)

While both games were victories both required overtime and one required an extra attacker goal to even get to OT. Not what the Eagles planned for a trip to Orono against struggling Maine but it is what they got. Now they will take the other road trip to Burlington, Vermont to end the semester.

Boston University (9-5-3, 8-4-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 2nd (9 Points behind)

Last week: W 2-1 OT @ Merrimack (12/3), W 4-1 v Merrimack (12/4)

Coming Week: @ Yale (12/8)

The Terriers have had difficulty with Merrimack this season and are thankfully finished with the Warriors after taking five of six points on the weekend. They will travel to New Haven for a single game against Yale.

Harvard University (9-3-0, 6-3-0 ECAC, 3-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (+2) ECAC: 2nd (2 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-0 v Union (12/3), W 4-3 OT v Rensselaer (12/4)

Coming Week: No Games

With other teams faltering the Crimson moved back into the polls with their two wins. The overtime needed against RPI wasn’t ideal but they came out on top.

Northeastern University (16-2-1, 11-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-2 v Cornell (12/4), W 3-1 v Cornell (12/5)

Coming Week: No Games

After losing the last 4 games over an almost 20 year period the Huskies finally beat the Big Red this weekend and they did it twice with two different goalies. The first game was back and forth until the third when NU took control, that would carry over to game two where the Huskies controlled most of the game from start to finish. They will not be heading to Switzerland like originally planned due to the pandemic but will now enjoy some time off before the semester ends.

Record This Week: 10-0-0