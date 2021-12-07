Oskar Steen once again recalled from Providence

The Bruins announced today on the eve of what is likely their last day in Boston before heading off to the wastes known as Western Canada that they have recalled Forward Oskar Steen from Providence:

Bruins announce that Oskar Steen has been recalled from Providence. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 7, 2021

Steen for his part, has remained a vital part of the P-B’s offense with 13 points in 12 games, tied for the team lead with Steven Fogarty. Hopefully, if the time comes that he needs to be used by the big club, he gets another chance to score a goal and solidify his opportunity to stay on the big club. At the NHL level, Steen currently has two assists.

It’s unlikely that the lineup that dropped the clunker of a game against Tampa stays static throughout the trip, as Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary all play extremely different kinds of hockey, especially Vancouver, who appears to have suddenly come back from the dead. Better just push them back into their graves on Thursday night!

The B’s kick off their trip to BC on Thursday night at 9pm. We’ll see if Steen draws in then!