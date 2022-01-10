Preview: Bruins head to DC for a date with the Capitals

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Japers’ Rink
Know your enemy
- 20-7-9, 49 PTS, 3rd in the Metropolitan Division
- Alex Ovechkin: 24G-27A-51PTS; Evgeny Kuznetsov: 12G-22A-34PTS; John Carlson: 8G-24A-32PTS; Tom Wilson: 9G-15A-24PTS
- Ilya Samsonov: 13-3-3, 2.76 GAA, .903 save percentage
Game notes
- Two tough road games in a row for the Bruins, as they’ll look to continue the momentum from the Tampa win in a game against Alex Ovechkin and Co.
- Speaking of Ovechkin, he continues to be an ageless wonder: 51 points in 36 games at 36 years old. A machine.
- The Caps lost their last game, a 3-2 shootout loss in Minnesota on Saturday night. That loss featured the rare but always awesome “own goal on a delayed penalty.”
- Goalie Zach Fucale has been a bright spot for the Capitals this season, setting the NHL record for the longest shutout streak to start an NHL career.
- It remains to be seen if Fucale gets the start against the Bruins, or if the Caps return to Ilya Samsonov, who got pulled in his last start. Vitek Vanecek is reportedly still sidelined due to an illness.
- For the Bruins, it’s not 100% clear (as of Sunday) if Charlie McAvoy will be ready tonight; considering he was a game-time decision on Saturday, it’s likely the same scenario is in place tonight.
See ya tonight!
