Recap: Bruins wrap up road trip with a 7-3 win over the Capitals

Remember that line about how not even optimists thought the Bruins would go up 4-0 against Tampa?

What about scoring seven in Washington? It’s a week for the optimists among us! The Bruins fell behind 2-0 in the first period then steamrolled the Capitals, winning 7-3.

Conor Sheary scored twice for the Caps within the first 13 minutes of the game, but then this happened to Brad Marchand:

This legitimately hurt to watch pic.twitter.com/FfT8opkU0c — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 11, 2022

David Pastrnak got the Bruins on the board with a PPG with around 90 seconds left in the first. 2-1 Washington.

David Pastrnak is getting very hot pic.twitter.com/kuT2K0n7a7 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 11, 2022

And Marchand earned a measure of revenge to tie it at 2-2 just 40 seconds later.

Brad Marchand — just a few minutes after getting his nose rearranged — ties things up with a power-play snipe: pic.twitter.com/Z8AQdUmS6n — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 11, 2022

Matt Grzelcyk fired one from just inside the blue line to make it 3-2 Bruins early in the second period.

Craig Smith collected a great “accidentally on purpose” pass from Curtis Lazar, and uh...he’s not gonna miss from there. 4-2 Bruins.

Pastrnak decides that he enjoyed scoring his first goal so much that he’ll just go out and get another. 5-2 Bruins.

Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak capitalize on the rush.



Pastrnak's second goal of the night gives Boston a 5-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/FqZ2DvUY1m — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 11, 2022

Erik Haula got in on the fun to cap a four-goal third period with seven minutes to go, making it 6-2 Bruins.

TJ Oshie would score shortly thereafter, but we don’t need to see that one again.

Instead, watch Brad Marchand put a cherry on top with his second of the night late in the third period! 7-3 Bruins.

Game notes

Well then! We were all wondering how the Bruins would follow up their impressive win in Tampa on Saturday night, and a seven-piece against the Caps is a pretty decent encore.

While the 5-on-3 turned momentum in the Bruins’ favor, it’s pretty impressive that all five of the other goals were scored at even strength.

The Bruins’ PK was an asset again, holding the Capitals to just two shots on two power play opportunities. Considering the Hall-of-Fame talent on the Washington PP, that’s a pretty good bit of work.

While the Capitals had gotten some great goaltending, particularly from Zach Fucale, in recent games, they were let down by their netminders tonight. Still, the Bruins deserve credit for taking advantage of their opportunities.

12 goals in two games against Tampa and Washington...PRETTY GOOD.

Trent Frederic left the game with an upper body injury. No word yet on what the specific injury is; he skated just 6:57 on the night.

Per the NESN broadcast, Grzelcyk is the first Bruins defenseman to have a five-point night since Ray Bourque. That’s...pretty good!

The Bruins announced shortly before the game that both Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton were placed in COVID protocol.

Back at it on Wednesday night against Montreal!