Morning Skate: Touchdown

Another game, another win for the Bruins!

The B’s capped off an impressive two-game stretch by putting up and touchdown and an extra point on the Capitals in Washington — not a bad way to end a road trip.

The Bruins’ offense has been humming in recent weeks, as they’ve put up 28 goals in their six games since 2022 began, going 5-1-0 in that span.

There are still some issues to sort out on the defensive end, but for now, the whole “secondary scoring” thing appears to be going just fine.

Up next? A chance to keep the Good Vibes Express rolling as the hobbled Montreal Canadiens pay a visit to TD Garden.

Montreal has won just seven games on the season (compared to the five the Bruins have won in the past 10 days), and the Habs are 1-7-2 in their last ten.

Still, don’t count your goals before they’re scored, right? 5 on Saturday, 7 on Monday...let’s try 9!

Today’s discussion topic

Has anyone particularly impressed you since the B’s resumed play on January 1?