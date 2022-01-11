Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 11

Northeastern is the only team to get any action in this week with all the other teams having multiple games postponed.

Boston Pride (4-2-0) Standings: 2nd (1 Point behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: No Games

After more canceled games the past two weeks the Pride have no games on the books this week.

Boston College (10-8-0, 8-5-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-5th (20 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (1/14), v Connecticut (1/15)

The Eagles have had every game this year canceled so far some of them due to others some due to themselves. These games against UConn are critical for BC if they want to host playoff games in the Heights this year.

Boston University (9-7-4, 8-4-3-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 3rd (14 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Maine (1/14, 1/15)

Boston University is still living off their upset win against Northeastern earlier in the season as they have had some disappointing results of late. They are holding onto home ice in the conference tournament for now but they have competition right behind them.

Harvard University (9-3-0, 6-3-0 ECAC, 3-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 10 (-1) ECAC: 3rd (5.5 Points behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Brown (1/14), v Yale (1/15)

The Crimson have ben cancelling games left and right including a second scheduling of their game against Colgate last night. They are supposed to play a pair of Ivy League games but they are very much in the air.

Northeastern University (18-2-1, 13-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (+2) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 8-0 v Merrimack (1/7), W 3-1 @ Merrimack (1/8)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (1/14), @ New Hampshire (1/15)

The Huskies are playing like they were expected to all season, dominant and consistent. They are having COVID issues but it hasn’t delayed games. This past weekend saw an anomaly when Aerin Frankel both pitched a shutout and scored two points in the 8-0 victory. Now Northeastern has a pair against a UNH team that has been playing all of late.

Record This Week: 2-0-0