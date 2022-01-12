Bruins lines vs. Canadiens: DeBrusk, Nosek back from COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight and will get two forwards back from COVID protocol.
Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek return to the lineup after being in protocol the last few games. DeBrusk will slot back in on the third line’s left wing. Nosek will center the fourth line.
On defense with Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton still in protocol, John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen will round out the third pairing. The Bruins also recalled Tyler Lewington to the taxi squad.
Linus Ullmark starts in net with Tuukka Rask as back-up.
Injury updates: Nick Foligno skated this morning by himself. While he will be out of the lineup tonight, he could return next week, the team said. Trent Frederic will also be out tonight and tomorrow.
Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:
Lines:
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Craig Smith
Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak
DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Oskar Steen
Anton Blidh - Nosek – Curtis Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo
Moore - Vaakanainen
Ullmark gets the start
