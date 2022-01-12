Bruins lines vs. Canadiens: DeBrusk, Nosek back from COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight and will get two forwards back from COVID protocol.

Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek return to the lineup after being in protocol the last few games. DeBrusk will slot back in on the third line’s left wing. Nosek will center the fourth line.

On defense with Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton still in protocol, John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen will round out the third pairing. The Bruins also recalled Tyler Lewington to the taxi squad.

Linus Ullmark starts in net with Tuukka Rask as back-up.

Injury updates: Nick Foligno skated this morning by himself. While he will be out of the lineup tonight, he could return next week, the team said. Trent Frederic will also be out tonight and tomorrow.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Craig Smith

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh - Nosek – Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Moore - Vaakanainen

Ullmark gets the start