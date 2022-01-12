Recap: Bruins walk all over Montreal in 5-1 romp

The Bruins are humming, Montreal’s having a brutal year, and for once, things went as they should have!

The Bruins were on Montreal from the jump, scoring three goals in the first period en route to a 5-1 win.

The Bruins opened the scoring at 14:43 of the first period, as Tomas Nosek hit Marchand with a pass at the far post, where he slid in a shot past Jake Allen. 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead just 15 seconds later at 14:58 of the first period, as Marchand, heading to the front of the net, batted down the loose puck and put a shot through Allen’s five-hole. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins capped the period with a third goal when Jake DeBrusk’s shot from the top of the right-wing circle hit Curtis Lazar’s skate and deflected past Sam Montembeault. 3-0 Bruins.

Marchand finished his hat trick with a shorthanded goal seven minutes into the second period, making it 4-0 Bruins.

While Montreal would get on the board in the second, it wouldn’t matter.

Urho Vaakanainen appeared to cap things off with his first NHL goal, but it was eventually changed to Lazar’s second. Booooo!!!! 5-1 Bruins.

Game notes

This very much looked like a game between a hot team and a team that stumbled out of the gate and still hasn’t gotten back up.

The game feature some chippiness as well, with a few scrums, a headbutt, and other shenanigans. We even got a sarcastic “ole” chant, which is always welcome.

If you’re going to look for whatever the opposite of a silver lining is, the Bruins came up empty on five power plays tonight. While it had no impact on the game, it’d be nice to see the man advantage get going.

John Moore left the game with an injury and didn’t return, skating just 9:09.

I’m going to need some kind of congressional investigation on whoever decided to take away Vaakanainen’s first NHL goal. DO YOU NOT HAVE A SOUL???

The Bruins are back at it tomorrow night against the Flyers, with the return of some guy named Tom Rask or something.