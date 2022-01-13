Preview: Bruins close out season-series against Flyers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 13-15-7, 33PTS, three-way tie for 5th in Metropolitan Division
- Claude Giroux: 32GP, 11G, 18A, 29PTS; Cam Atkinson: 35GP, 14G, 12A, 26PTS; Travis Konecny: 33GP, 5G, 14A, 19PTS
- Carter Hart: 7-10-4, 2.92 GAA, .912 save percentage; Martin Jones: 6-5-2, 3.33 GAA, .909
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight for their third and final meeting of the regular season. The Bruins are 1-1-0 against the Flyers in the previous two games.
- In those two games, seven different Bruins registered goals, including tallies from Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, Tomas Nosek and David Pastrnak.
- Tuukka Rask will make his return tonight, Bruce Cassidy said yesterday. It will be his first game since June 2021. Rask last started against the New York Islanders, a 6-2 loss which resulted in the Bruins’ elimination in the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had two wins and losses in that series.
- The B’s had an impressive outing last night from Brad Marchand, and also Curtis Lazar, for a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Marchand scored two goals in 15 seconds in the first period. Lazar followed with his own tally a few minutes later to put the Bruins up 3-0 after the first frame. Marchand netted a hat trick on a shorthanded goal to make it 4-0 in the second. Montreal bounced back with a goal, but Lazar scored his second of the night for a final score of 5-1 in the third period.
- The Bruins last saw the Flyers on November 20, 2021 on the road. The Bruins defeated Philly 5-2 in the contest. Nosek and Derek Forbort gave the B’s a 2-0 lead before Derick Brassard scored two goals to tie the game. Forbort netted his second goal of the game to give the Bruin’s the lead heading into the third period. Craig Smith and Pastrnak added two tallies in the final frame for the final 5-2 score.
- The Bruins’ revamp second line has really come into its own. Before last night’s game, Erik Haula and Hall were on five- and six-game point streaks respectively. Haula, Hall and Pastrnak have combined for nine goals and 15 assists. Pastrnak leads the line in goals with five, while Hall has six assists (stats before start of 1/12 game).
- But last night was all the work of the B’s top and fourth line. Marchand’s three points on three goals last night extended his point streak to four games. He has recorded at least one goal a game in his last four games for a total of eight goals. He has also registered 2+ goals per game in three straight games. Marchand’s three-point night was also his second three-point night in a row. Last night’s hat trick was the fifth in his career.
- For the B’s fourth line, they’ve accumulated two goals and six assists in the last two games. Lazar’s three-point night against Montreal was his first multi-goal night this season. Anton Blidh’s assist last night puts him on a three-game point streak with a total of four points on one goal and three assists.
- The Flyers hit a rough COVID patch recently, as many teams have, and had their January 11 game postponed. Since then, Philadelphia got some players back from protocol including Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Justin Braun. Captain Claude Giroux was previously cleared this week.
- The Flyers are on 0-3-2 in their last five games. The regulation losses had at least a three-goal differential. But in those five games, Cam Atkinson is on a four-game point streak with six points on two goals and four assists.
See ya tonight!
