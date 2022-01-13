 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers

Right back at it!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers!

The B’s have a chance to extend their winning streak and will have Tuukka Rask back in net.

Discuss!

Loading comments...