Bruins lines vs. Flyers: Tuukka Time!

Update (5:13 PM): Matt Grzelcyk is in COVID protocol, so Jack Ahcan has been called up. Poor Rask with that defense in front of him...

The Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers and will see the return of Tuukka Rask tonight!

The veteran goaltender underwent hip surgery last summer and hasn’t played since June 2021.

Rask was slated for some minor-league conditioning last week, but that was nixed after COVID issues postponed the weekend’s game for the Providence Bruins. Rask signed a one-year, $1M deal earlier this week which expedited his first start back with the Bruins tonight.

Tyler Lewington will also make his Bruins’ debut tonight, subbing in for the injured John Moore. He’ll slot in on the third pairing with Urho Vaakanainen.

Lewington has 10 NHL games under his belt, recording one goal and two assists.

Lines and the other defensive pairings remain unchanged from last night’s win.

Here’s how the Bruins are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Vaakanainen - Lewington

With Grzelcyk in protocol, insert Jack Ahcan somewhere in there.

Rask gets the start