Alright, getting ready for Tuukka’s debut after so long, settling in with a little dinner, setting a beer aside for opening faceoff, preparing the banhammer for the truly rancid takes after a goal against, truly nothing can go wrong to mess with my da-

#NHLBruins place Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in COVID-19 protocol: https://t.co/jbC9D0SCBS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2022

Oh for the love of-

Alright, so the B’s are down Matt Grzelcyk for the time being, and as a result have called up Jack Ahcan from Providence on an emergency basis:

Ahcan has been doing pretty well for himself in Providence, and has been able to draw in every once in awhile, but has largely only been held to moments like this.

As for how the defense pairings will look tonight, I’d just throw out any possible idea you have and make it work. The Flyers aren’t that good and the B’s best chance of beating them even while down some guys is to just stay out in front of Hart.

My best guess for right now:

Reilly - Mac

Ahcan - Carlo

Vaakanainen - Lewington

But’s that’s just a guess. We’ll find out more closer to game time.

Have a good one out there, Jack!