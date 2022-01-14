Recap: Pastrnak’s hat trick propels Bruins to 3-2 win over Flyers

The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, tonight at the TD Garden on the heels of David Pastrnak’s hat trick that included two power-play goals.

The victory extended the B’s win streak to a season-high four games. The Bruins have now improved to a 7-1-0 record this month.

It was also the second straight game in which a Bruin recorded a hat trick and each of Pastrnak’s goals shifted momentum towards the Bruins’ favor.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins an early 2-0 lead in the first period on his first goal from a second-line all-around effort play and a power-play goal - both scored by 5:27 into the game.

After his tallies, the Bruins held the Flyers to zero shots on net through the first nine minutes of the game before Tuukka Rask was finally tested in his season debut.

The Bruins dominated the offensive zone, with help from the defensemen, who on the night, had a big offensive presence with eight of the total 36 shots on net. (Mike Reilly lead the defense with four SOG).

The Flyers, however, made a push in the second period to tie the game on goals from Cam Atkinson (on the power play) and Joel Farabee as the Bruins “got a little casual,” according to Bruce Cassidy.

A 5-on-3 power play gave way to Pastrnak potting the go-ahead goal for the Bruins and restoring control of the game’s flow at the end of the second.

The Bruins continued to have a net-front presence in the third period and crowded the slot. The team created opportunities by keeping bodies out front.

Some mismanagement of the puck in the defensive zone gave Philly a few breaks and more work for Rask than he saw in the previous periods.

With seven minutes left in the game, the Bruins found themselves on the defensive, killing off a 5-on-3 penalty kill on two consecutive delay of game calls.

Rask and the PK units came up big to make several clears during the penalties. Rask also kept his composure as the Flyers pressed in close with shots and made some crucial saves.

The Bruins and Rask held onto the one-goal lead as Philly pulled goaltender Carter Hart for the extra attacker with four minutes remaining in the third period.

Brad Marchand tried for the empty-netter as time expired, and the B’s came away with the 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

Rask made 25 saves in his first game back with the Bruins this season.

Although he didn’t see much consistent action through 40 minutes, Rask came up big on a few breakaways in the second and third periods and stayed focused in the third on late penalties to keep the Bruins’ lead.

The Bruins return to action on Saturday at 1 pm as they host the Nashville Predators.

Here are the goal highlights!

The Bruins opened the scoring at 1:51 of the first period.

Taylor Hall left a pass for Erik Haula at the top of the left-wing circle. Haula found Pastrnak in the high slot where he fired off a quick shot over Hart’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

David Pastrnak is playing hockey well. pic.twitter.com/OFPcVi3FIt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead on Pastrnak’s second goal of the night at 5:27 of the first period.

On the power play, Marchand hit Pastrnak with a pass inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer over Hart’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are playing hockey well* https://t.co/g60STW8RqV pic.twitter.com/oIaZVwgAgS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2022

The Flyers cut into their deficit at 8:02 of the second period on the power play.

Ivan Provorov took a shot from the top of the right-wing circle which Atkinson redirected over Rask’s glove. 2-1 game.

The Flyers tied the game at 15:00 of the second period.

Farabee beat Charlie McAvoy entering the offensive zone to send a pass to Atkinson. The puck bounced off Atkinson’s skate and back to Farabee at the backdoor where he lifted a backhander past Rask who couldn’t reposition himself in time. 2-2 game.

The Bruins got the go-ahead goal from Pastrnak at 16:45 of the second period on his second power-play goal of the night which completed his hat trick.

McAvoy slid a pass over to Pastrnak at the top of the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Hart’s glove. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.