Morning Skate: Snub

Happy Friday, folks!

It’s been a light week for the Morning Skate, as we’ve had three games to preview over the previous four days. Now, we’re back skating.

Tuukka Rask was back last night too, looking just fine in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Rask wasn’t dominant, but wasn’t a mess either — there’s certainly some rust to shake off, but all in all, a good return.

In the not as good department, the NHL made itself look silly by omitting Brad Marchand from the All-Star Team, and omitting him from the fan vote too.

The All-Star spot went to Patrice Bergeron, while Charlie McAvoy got the fan vote spot.

My guess is we’re looking at a case of “every team needs a guy” and the new format means smaller team sizes, but...yeah. Silly.

Elsewhere, the Providence Bruins have one of the two AHL players selected for the United States men’s team at the upcoming Beijing Olympics: 31-year-old defenseman Aaron Ness, who’s in his first season with the P-B’s.

The B’s are back at it tomorrow afternoon with a matinee against Nashville.

What’s on tap for the weekend? Any interest in the NFL playoff slate?

