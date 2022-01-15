Preview: Bruins host Predators in matinee showdown

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 24-12-2, 50PTS, 1st in Central Division
- Roman Josi: 36GP, 12G, 26A, 38PTS; Matt Duchene: 34GP, 17G, 17A, 34PTS; Mikael Granlund: 36GP, 5G, 28A, 33PTS
- Juuse Saros: 20-10-1, 2.30 GAA, .927 save percentage; David Rittich: 3-1-1, 3.04 GAA, .884
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins kick the weekend off with an early matinee against the Nashville Predators in the teams’ last meeting of the regular season!
- The two clubs last played each other on December 2, 2021 in Nashville where the Bruins shut out the Predators, 2-0. Jake DeBrusk netted a power-play goal in the first period while Brandon Carlo added a quick goal to start the second period. Despite winning, the Predators outshot the Bruins 42-33.
- The Bruins are certainly on a roll right now, winning four straight games for a season-high win streak. They’ve outshot their opponent in each victory.
- The B’s defense has provided a surge of offense lately. In the last three games in particular, the blue line has accounted for 22% or higher of the total shots on goal each game. In January 12’s win, they had 14 SOG, for 34% of shots taken.
- The B’s have had two eventful back-to-back nights at the TD Garden already this week, with a hat trick in each win. Both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak netted their first two goals of their hat tricks in each game’s first period to give the B’s 2-0 leads and potted the last goal in the second frame.
- Pastrnak’s hatty on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers propelled the Bruins to a 3-2 win. Two of his goals came on the power play, with help from Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. Marchand’s two power-play points extended his point streak to five-games.
- The Predators were on a five-game winning streak before they dropped to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1, on Thursday night. Duchene tied the game for Nashville in the second period on the power play, but the Sabres scored three unanswered goals. Saros made 17 saves in the loss.
- For the Predators, Josi and Duchene are on a four-game point streaks. Josi has one goal and seven assists, while Duchene has notched four goals and one assist.
- Linus Ullmark will get the start this afternoon. Looking ahead, Bruce Cassidy plans to give both Tuukka Rask and Ullmark viable playing time which he said will help figure out who might lead the team as the No. 1 netminder. This season, Ullmark has posted a 12-5-0 record and has won his last five starts. In those five games, he’s averaged a .910 save percentage.
- COVID updates: Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton remained in protocol as of yesterday. Clifton could be cleared for today, but Cassidy said it’s probably unrealistic he’d be ready for this afternoon. He also noted Grzelcyk could test out of protocols – probably unlikely though. Derek Forbort came out of protocols and skated yesterday.
- Injury updates: Nick Foligno skated on his own yesterday, but is still not ready to return. Trent Frederic will also be unavailable for the game.
