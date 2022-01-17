Morning Skate: Refresh

Happy Monday, folks!

If you’re in New England, you’re in for some weather today — what kind of weather depends largely on where you are, as it could be snow, rain, sleet, etc.

Either way, be safe.

The Bruins had themselves a good weekend, winning a barnburner of a contest against Nashville on Saturday.

It’s funny: Saturday matinee games against non-conference opponents are normally sleepy affairs, but this weekend’s game delivered.

Up next for the Bruins is another great test of a game, as the Carolina Hurricanes come to town.

Carolina is 7-2-1 in its last ten games and just two points off the top of the Metropolitan Division. The Canes are a good team, and will offer another good chance to see where this Bruins team stands.

Adding to the excitement for Tuesday is the fact that Willie O’Ree’s number will be retired by the Bruins before the game.

It’s a long overdue honor for O’Ree — the ceremony was originally supposed to be last season but was postponed due to COVID-19; now, COVID has prevented O’Ree from attending in person.

The Bruins should have retired his number decades ago, but better late than never. Ideally, O’Ree can return to the Garden in person soon to get the ovation he deserves.

Today’s discussion topic

We’re nearly halfway through the season, with some teams already playing as many as 40 games — who are your true Cup contenders in each conference, and has that changed since the beginning of the season?