Report: Bruins lose Karson Kuhlman on waivers

The Bruins quietly put forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers over the weekend, and if it was part of an attempt to sneak him through, it didn’t work:

SEA claims Kuhlmann — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 17, 2022

Seized by the Kraken...a terrible fate.

Kuhlman skated in 19 games for the Bruins this season, recording one goal and one assist.

While he wasn’t terrible this year, you could kind of see a demotion coming, even from the start of the season.

The Bruins signed a glut of bottom-six players in the off-season, and that, plus the emergence of guys like Anton Blidh and Oskar Steen, meant there was really no room at the inn for Kuhlman.

It’s a shame to lose him for nothing, as his speed and energy on the forecheck were assets when he really got going; however, the B’s have plenty of in-house options to replace him.

Happy trails to Kuhlman. We’ll always have this goal:

I think about Karson Kuhlman’s goal in Game Six no less than three times a day. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/Xd1nbgqCXe — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) September 10, 2019

Best of luck in Seattle — tell Jeremy Lauzon we said hello.