Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 18

This season has been a bit of the haves and have nots as Northeastern and Harvard continue to separate themselves from the pack and towards a Beanpot title clash.

Boston Pride (6-2-0) Standings: 3rd (13 Points behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: v Metropolitan Riveters (1/22, 1/23)

The standings are a bit misleading as the Pride have three games in hand on Toronto and four on Connecticut. They haven’t played since their series sweep of Toronto to start December, with four games postponed since then. Boston hopes to see the ice this weekend as Metropolitan is scheduled to travel up to Warrior.

Boston College (10-10-0, 8-7-0-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-5th (22 Points behind)

Last week: L 0-3 @ Connecticut (1/14), L 3-4 OT v Connecticut (1/15)

Coming Week: v Northeastern (1/18), @ Holy Cross (1/21), v Holy Cross (1/22)

The Eagles would like to play anybody not named the Huskies, but they have one more tonight then get a respite when the take on lsat place Holy Cross. BC got a boost this weekend when Michaela Boyle made her Eagle’s debut but were unable to take a win over UConn.

Boston University (9-8-4, 8-5-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 3rd (17 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-3 v Northeastern (1/15)

Coming Week: @ Northeastern (1/21)

The Maine series was pushed back and their home game against NU moved up. The first period was tight but Northeastern cruised to a win after that. They will travel to Matthews on Friday for their lone game.

Harvard University (11-5-0, 8-3-0 ECAC, 5-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (+1) ECAC: 1st (0 Points behind) Ivy: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-1 v Brown (1/14), W 3-1 v Yale (1/15)

Coming Week: @ Princeton (1/21), @ Quinnipiac (1/22)

Two wins over Ivy and ECAC opponents were just what Harvard wanted as they move atop both tables. This week they can cement their place at the top with two very tough road games on the books.

Northeastern University (19-2-1, 14-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 3-1 @ Boston University (1/15)

Coming Week: @ Boston College (1/18), v Boston University (1/21)

Northeastern avenged their earlier road loss to BU with a. Solid win. This week sees them play the finale conference regular season matchups against both of their Comm. Ave. rivals.

Record This Week: 3-3-0