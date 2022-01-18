Projected Bruins lines vs. Hurricanes: Clifton back, Grzelcyk could return

The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight and Matt Grzelcyk could return to the lineup.

Grzelcyk is out of COVID protocol and practiced in morning skate. Bruce Cassidy didn’t confirm if Grzelcyk would play, but believed he would be all set for the game. If Grzelcyk returns, Cassidy wasn’t sure who would come out of the lineup.

Connor Clifton will also be back on defense, as he returned from protocol yesterday. Clifton missed the last four games.

The Bruins’ forwards group is on a roll and will remain the same from Saturday’s win.

Tuukka Rask will also get his second start of the season.

Here’s how lines will look and how defensive pairings looked without Grzelcyk during yesterday’s practice. If he returns, he’d probably slot back in on the top pairing. We’ll keep you posted when we find out if Grzelcyk is in:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Urho Vaakanainen - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Clifton