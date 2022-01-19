Morning Skate: Close call

Well then...maybe it’s a good thing that Willie O’Ree decided against making the trip out to Boston for his number retirement, eh?

After a great tribute to O’Ree, one that will hopefully be duplicated in person some day, the Bruins went out and got absolutely pummeled by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The goaltending was bad, the defense was probably worse, the offense was absent...you know, one of those nights where just about everything that can go wrong does, indeed, go wrong.

You obviously don’t want to overreact too much to a single game, even when that single game is a true beating in every sense of the word.

The Bruins have been playing miles better since the new year, and a bump in the road was inevitable.

However, the size of this bump is what’s surprising — you could see them slipping up and letting the Canes put up four or five, but six? Seven???

Yikes.

The good news out of all of this is that as part of the blowout, Tuukka Rask got pulled. Let the takes begin!

Today’s discussion topic

Your thoughts on the big loss? Blip on the radar or a symptom of a bigger problem?