Preview: Bruins face off against the Red Wings in Detroit

Just the facts
When: Today, 1 PM
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Winging It in Motown
Know your enemy
- 15-14-3, 33 points, 4th in the Atlantic Division
- Dylan Larkin: 15G-14A-29PTS; Lucas Raymond: 10G-18A-28PTS; Tyler Bertuzzi: 12G-9A-21PTS; Moritz Seider: 3G-18A-21PTS
- Alex Nedeljkovic: 9-7-3, 2.78 GAA, .916 save percentage
Game notes
- Nothing like back-to-back games to shake off the rust, eh? Fresh off of a 4-3 OT win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins hit the airport and headed off to Michigan, a great place to visit in January.
- The Red Wings were last in action on New Year’s Eve, a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Needless to say, they’ll be the more rested side for today’s game.
- While the Bruins have a hefty five games in hand, you have to beat the teams around you to start climbing the standings, right? Detroit is a point ahead of the Bruins, so let’s start that climb.
- Given the fact that Linus Ullmark started yesterday, expect Jeremy Swayman today. Thank you for reading this insightful analysis.
- While “resurgence” is probably a bit strong, the Red Wings are certainly performing a bit better than expected this season. Much of that can be attributed to the strong play of captain Dylan Larkin, but two rookies deserve a lot of credit too: Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.
- I remember there being a lot of mockery thrown around on Twitter when Detroit drafted Seider 6th overall back in 2019, but it sure looks like they have a good one on their hands.
- For the Bruins, today’s game will be about building on the good things they did late in Saturday’s win — sure, it wasn’t a clinic, but when you’re coming back from such a long layoff, good enough is good enough.
See ya this afternoon!
