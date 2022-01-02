Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Red Wings Let’s do it! By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Jan 2, 2022, 12:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Red Wings Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Sunday afternoon hockey! Hope your Saturday evening/night was a good one. Welcome to today’s Skate. Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...