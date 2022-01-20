Projected Bruins lines vs. Capitals: Game-time decision on Foligno

The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals tonight, as they look to recover from a poor showing on Tuesday night and could see the return of Nick Foligno.

Foligno has fully practiced with the team this week after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. Bruce Cassidy said Foligno will go through warm-ups and be a game-time decision.

If he’s good to go, he’ll slot back in on the third line and Oskar Steen will come out of the lineup.

Cassidy said it was a tough decision figuring who would sit out, but saw it as the “easiest switch.” He also mentioned how he didn’t feel that Steen had his best game the other night and added he didn’t see Steen sitting out as a long-term thing.

The rest of the forwards’ group and defensive pairings will remain the same.

Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Foligno

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Urho Vaakanainen - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton