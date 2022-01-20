Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins are back for game #5 of 7 in their homestand and their second time seeing the Washington Capitals in 10 days!

Mike Reilly is still in COVID protocol for the B’s, while Conor Sheary and John Carlson are on the Caps’ protocol list. Washington will also be without Dmitry Orlov who’s serving a suspension.

The Bruins have a crowded forwards’ group with the return of Nick Foligno tonight, which subsequently means Oskar Steen will be a healthy scratch.

And a reminder that the game is on ESPN+ and Hulu!

How are we feeling about tonight’s game?

Discuss!