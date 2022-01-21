Morning Skate: Partly cloudy

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins had a decent bounce-back showing last night, beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s Carolina debacle.

Unfortunately, that win appeared to come with a cost, as both Anton Blidh and Brad Marchand were injured.

Blidh left after taking a big hit from Tom Wilson, and while Wilson is a dirty player, there was nothing wrong with the hit — he caught Blidh off guard coming across the ice and took advantage.

Marchand was injured after being shoved in the back by Garnet Hathaway; the hit took him head/shoulder first into the boards.

Considering he was unable to lift his arm to celebrate a Bruins goal, it sure doesn’t look good. We’ll probably learn more today.

Even if you don’t term it truly dirty, the play was pretty cheap from Hathaway — he saw numbers all the way and still reached out to shove Marchand.

Anyways, hopefully they aren’t out long term.

Today’s discussion topic

I’m not quite a “Bruins need a face-puncher” guy, but what’s your take on last night’s events — “whatever, the Bruins won” or “no one did anything after two guys got hurt”?

You can also find yourself somewhere in between, that’s allowed.

I guess my thought would be there’s really not much you can do in retaliation, but it would have been nice to see SOMETHING — though I guess the win is enough.