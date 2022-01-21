Brad Marchand, Anton Blidh out Saturday against Jets

Boston Bruins fans were fearing the worst after Anton Blidh and Brad Marchand left Thursday’s night game against the Washington Capitals.

On Friday, they got the news that they were sadly expecting.

Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media and stated that Marchand and Blidh will both miss Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Boston’s head coach said that they will reevaluate both players next week, but did add a somewhat more ominous note on Marchand:

Cassidy does add later: "Brad's going to miss a little bit of time." https://t.co/JOuDZrExRu — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2022

Marchand left the game after being driven into the boards by Garnet Hathaway.

Marchand was clearly injured after the hit but tried to stay out on the ice. He returned to the ice during a power play shortly after receiving some treatment on the bench but was forced to skate to the bench barrelled over in pain. Things only got worse as after David Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal, Marchand was unable to lift his arm in celebration.

Blidh exited the game after being on the wrong end of a Tom Wilson hit. In a surprising turn of events, Wilson’s hit wasn’t dirty, but left Blidh stunned down on the ice.

No matter how much time Marchand misses, it will be a significant blow. The (should be) All-Star winger has scored 20 goals and 23 assists this season which makes him the highest scorer in Boston’s lineup.

Blidh has found some success in the bottom six thanks to his hitting ability and has also registered two goals and six assists.

Cassidy has already announced that Jake DeBrusk will be skating with the first line with Marchand out and that after sitting out Thursday in favor of Nick Foligno, it’s likely that Oskar Steen finds his way back into the lineup Saturday.