Preview: Bruins continue homestand against Jets

Just the facts
When: Today, 3:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Arctic Ice Hockey
Know your enemy
- 17-13-6, 40PTS, tied for 5th in Metropolitan Division
- Kyle Connor: 36GP, 21G, 19A, 40PTS; Pierre-Luc Dubois: 36GP, 17G, 12A, 29PTS; Andrew Copp: 36GP, 10G, 16A, 26PTS; Mark Scheifele: 30GP, 10G, 16A, 26PTS
- Connor Hellebuyck: 14-11-5, 2.82 GAA, .912 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will face the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season in a matinee showdown! The B’s will then travel to Winnipeg on March 18 to close out the two-game, regular-season series.
- The B’s last played the Jets on January 31, 2020 to wrap up the 2019-20 series with a record of 2-0-0 against them. On the road that game, the Bruins topped the Jets, 2-1. The previous match on January 9, 2020 saw the Bruins win 5-4 on the TD Garden ice.
- Against Western Conference teams, the Bruins are 7-4-1 this season. Six of those games were decided by one goal or a shootout.
- The Bruins topped the Washington Capitals, 4-3 on Thursday with a late power-play goal from Charlie McAvoy, two goals from David Pastrnak and one from Jake DeBrusk. McAvoy’s goal was his second game-winner this season and extended his point streak to four games. Pastrnak’s two tallies was his fourth multi-goal night in seven games.
- Although the Bruins were victorious against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, it didn’t come without some losses to the lineup. This afternoon’s game will see how the team steps up to fill the voids.
- As reported yesterday, Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh will both be unavailable for today’s game with upper-body injuries. Blidh left Thursday’s contest after the first period after taking a hit from Tom Wilson. Marchand did not return for the third period after sustaining a hit along the boards from Garnet Hathaway.
- Down two wingers, the Bruins’ forwards group will be shuffled. DeBrusk ended Thursday’s game on the top line and Bruce Cassidy will keep him there for now. DeBrusk had four shots on goal against the Capitals, including his credited goal. He drove to the net throughout the game and even had a breakaway chance. Although the finish wasn’t quick there on some attempts, DeBrusk helped develop offensive-zone coverage for the B’s last game.
- The Jets are currently on an eight-game road trip due to COVID postponements and restrictions. This is game #7 and they are on a two-game losing streak. Winnipeg is 3-2-1 in their last six games.
- Winnipeg last played Thursday against the Nashville Predators, losing 5-2. Winnipeg fell behind 3-0 after the first period. Dubois scored on the power play to cut into their deficit, but the Preds retook the three-goal lead not long after. Scheifele netted a quick goal into the third period, but Nashville ended the game with an empty-netter.
- For the Jets, Kyle Connor is on a three-game point streak with five points. He also has three goals and five assists this month.
- COVID updates: Mike Reilly remains in protocol for the Bruins, while the Jets got Brenden Dillion and Eric Comrie back yesterday.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...