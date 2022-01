The Boston Bruins welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the TD Garden this afternoon for the first time in just over two years!

The B’s were nearing full health and will now see lines shuffled around again with at least Anton Blidh out of the lineup.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Brad Marchand said he is feeling better and will take warm-ups. He has a chance to play, but if not, he could be back Monday.

