Preview: Bruins close out homestand against Ducks

When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
- 20-16-7, 47PTS, 2nd in Pacific Division
- Troy Terry: 38GP, 22G, 14A, 36PTS; Trevor Zegras: 37GP, 10G, 19A, 29PTS; Sonny Milano: 35GP, 9G, 16A, 25PTS
- John Gibson: 13-10-6, 2.53 GAA, .920 save percentage; Anthony Stolarz: 6-5-1, 2.66 GAA, .919 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins wrap up their two-week homestand tonight as the Anaheim Ducks comes to town for the first time since October 14, 2019. The two will finish their season-series on March 1 in Anaheim.
- In that meeting back in 2019, the Bruins won 4-2 on home ice. David Pastrnak netted all four goals, including two on the power play. Brad Marchand also picked up two primary assists.
- This homestand has been good in the points column for the B’s. They are 5-1-0 since defeating the Montreal Canadiens on January 12. Four of the wins have been determined by one score.
- Pastrnak has been instrumental in the Bruins’ success during this homestand and in January’s games. He’s on a five-game point streak with six goals and two assists, and overall has 11 goals and three assists since January 4.
- Including Pastrnak’s game-winner on January 22, the Bruins’ special teams has scored the game-winner for the team in the past two games. It’s 60% on the power play in those games, coming up big in the third period to score the eventual winner. The B’s have netted a power-play goal in five games straight, going seven for 15 overall on man-advantage chances.
- The Bruins are on a two-game winning streak. Their 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on January 22 was a character win with contributions coming greatly from the third line. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen netted the tying goals during the match and generated offensive-zone time throughout the 60 minutes, along with Jake DeBrusk.
- The Ducks are 3-6-0 during the month of January so far. On the road this season, they are 7-9-3 overall. Tonight starts a five-game road trip for the Ducks.
- In their previous five games, they are 1-4-0, winning their last game on January 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1. The Ducks took a four-goal lead on goals from Derek Grant (2), Kevin Shattenkirk, Vinni Lettieri and Nicolas Deslauriers. Two of those goals were on specials teams – one power play and one shorthanded.
- For the Ducks, Grant has three goals in four games. Terry has four goals and two assists in his last five games.
- COVID updates: Mike Reilly is still in protocol.
