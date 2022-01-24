Projected Bruins lines vs Ducks: Matt Grzelcyk day-to-day, Urho in

The Anaheim Ducks make their way to TD Garden on Monday night and the Bruins will be without one of their best defensemen, as Bruce Cassidy told the media that Matt Grzelcyk would miss Monday’s matchup after being drilled into the boards against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and suffering an upper-body injury.

With Gryzelcyk out, Urho Vaakanainen will be paired with Charlie McAvoy and Mike Reilly makes his return to the lineup next to Brandon Carlo.

Reilly exited COVID-19 protocols on Monday. The 28-year-old has four goals and five assists in 32 games this season.

The rest of the lineup remains the same, with Tuukka Rask getting his second straight start.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Urho Vaakanainen - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask