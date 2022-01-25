Morning Skate: Hit the road

Happy Tuesday, folks!

It’s...well, it’s a Tuesday in late January. Let’s have fun out there.

The Bruins certainly didn’t have much fun last night, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Anaheim Ducks to end their seven-game homestand.

The B’s actually had some decent moments last night, with some good cycling and decent puck possession.

But turnovers, bad defense, or the lack of a save ended up doing them in. It happens.

Overall, while the losses were kind of ugly, it was a good homestand for the Bruins, who went 5-2-0.

Next up? A nice little road trip, starting with a trip to Colorado to visit the (probably) Cup-favorite Colorado Avalanche, who have won six in a row and nine of their last ten (prior to Monday night’s game against Chicago, not sure how that one went).

In other news, Nick Foligno left last night’s game with another injury, as his run of bad health luck continues. Not great!

Today’s discussion topic

Frank Seravalli indicated that the Bruins are among the teams interested in JT Miller — what’s your level of interest?