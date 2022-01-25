Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 25

We are now in Beanpot Prep Week. We will delay next week’s edition for after the Beanpot and we will have coverage of the Beanpot for you.

Boston Pride (7-3-0) Standings: 3rd (10 Points behind)

Last Week: W 3-1 v Metropolitan Riveters (1/22), L 3-4 v Metropolitan Riveters (1/23)

Next Week: All-Star Weekend

After a gritty win in game one the Pride let the Rivs take control early in the second matchup and were never quite able to recover though they had many chances to do so. This weekend will see many Pride players lacing up in the All-Star weekend festivities, the rest will get a weekend off.

Boston College (12-11-0, 10-8-0-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-4th (22 Points behind)

Last week: L 0-5 v Northeastern (1/18), W 4-1 @ Holy Cross (1/21), W 3-1 v Holy Cross (1/22)

Coming Week: v Providence (1/25), @ Connecticut (1/28), @ Boston University (1/29), @ Northeastern (2/1)

The loss to Northeastern was expected but it still hurt the Eagles, however, they were able to rebound against Holy Cross, where any dropped points would have been season ending level bad. This week has a few makeup games against three tough opponents before they return to Matthews to take on Northeastern in the Beanpot semifinals.

Boston University (9-6-4, 8-6-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (23 Points behind)

Last week: L 3-6 @ Northeastern (1/21)

Coming Week: @ Holy Cross (1/28), v Boston College (1/29), v Harvard (2/1)

The Terriers had another win over Northeastern in their grasps after they chased Aerin Frankel from her net. The coach said they needed a 57 minute performance but BU was unable to hold on past the 54 minute mark. This week will see a two game warm up for Tuesday, an easy matchup against Holy Cross and then a make up game against BC.

Harvard University (14-5-0, 11-3-0 ECAC, 7-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 8 (+1) ECAC: 1st (0 Points behind) Ivy: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 8-0 v Dartmouth (1/18), W 1-0 @ Princeton (1/21), W 3-2 @ Quinnipiac (1/22)

Coming Week: v Clarkson (1/28), v St. Lawrence (1/29), v Boston University (2/1)

Harvard is on fire. Most voters, outside of the SBNation poll, saw the big win over Quinnipiac and vaulted them up. The two other wins set their magic number for the Ivy League crown down to just one. They will have a full and challenging ECAC slate as they get ready for the Beanpot.

Northeastern University (21-2-1, 16-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-0 @ Boston College (1/18), W 6-3 v Boston University (1/21)

Coming Week: v Vermont (1/28), v Boston College (2/1)

Northeastern holds the longest winning streak in the country and the top spot in the USCHO poll after their two wins over in town rivals this week. The Huskies are the only team with a single game this weekend before they start to get ready for their fourth meeting with Boston College.

Record This Week: 8-3-0