The Bruins supposedly have interest in JT Miller — what would it take to get him?

The Boston Bruins are interested in Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli:

Seravalli: "The other three teams that I've heard that have been interested in JT Miller are the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames." #Canucks — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 25, 2022

Is JT Miller good?

Miller is having another solid season in Vancouver, as the forward has tallied 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 games played. If you’re averaging a point per game, it’s hard to complain about your play.

Miller is also just two years removed from the best season of his career: during the 2019-20 season, the 28 year old racked up 27 goals and 45 assists for the Canucks.

Miller’s flexibility is his biggest asset. While Boston would likely use him as a center on the second line, he can play on the wings if needed.

Also, the Bruins could utilize him on both the power play and the penalty kill.

Not just a rental

B’s fans also can find comfort in the fact that Miller is under contract for one more year, meaning any deal for Miller wouldn’t be a pure “push for the Cup” rental.

Instead, the Bruins could flip this into a long-term deal if they wanted to do so, giving them a half-season to see what they have in Miller before trying to lock him up.

With Patrice Bergeron only getting older, securing a top-six center/forward is a smart idea.

What would it take to acquire Miller?

The only drawback is the cost that it would take to get him.

Obviously, Jake DeBrusk would likely be involved.

The Bruins front office is going to do their best to grant him his wish and get him out of Boston. Vancouver was actually one of the 12 teams that were interested in DeBrusk, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger when the winger first requested a trade.

Still, it seems like it will take a lot more to acquire Miller’s services.

Trevor Beggs, the Managing Editor of Nucks Misconduct, suggested that the Canucks would want a right-handed defenseman like Brandon Carlo along with a first-round pick to acquire Miller.

“Perhaps the draft pick in the trade might be lower on non-existent if the Bruins take on a contract like Tyler Myers, Travis Hamonic, or Oliver Ekman-Larson,” he added.

While OEL does have a no movement clause, he did express interest in coming to Boston in the past.

However, the Bruins don’t exactly have a wealth of cap space to fill with bad contracts.

Beggs did add that he could see a trade involving DeBrusk play out. A sample trade he gave was Boston acquiring Miller, Tucker Poolman, and a 2022 third-round-pick and Vancouver getting DeBrusk, Carlo, and a 2022 first-round-pick.

“I really do think the Canucks are going to ask for a first rounder,” he added, if the trade resembles the one above.

Would such a price be worth it?

Given the caliber of player you’d be getting, it’s no surprise that the Canucks will likely be demanding quite a haul for Miller.

The potential deals Beggs mentions above would be a steep price to pay.

Giving up Carlo would be a major blow to the already thin defense corps, and with a possible rebuild on the horizon, Boston may need to focus on acquiring draft picks instead of getting rid of them.

What’s your take on a potential Miller trade? Would you give up a first-round pick? Carlo? Urho Vaakanainen? Is Miller not worth it?

Discuss.