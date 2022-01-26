Preview: Bruins begin their road trip against the Colorado juggernaut

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10 PM
Where: Ball Arena - Denver CO
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Mile High Hockey
Know your enemy
- 29-8-3, 61 points, 1st in the Central Division
- Nazem Kadri: 16G-36A-52PTS; Mikko Rantanen: 22G-27A-49PTS; Nathan MacKinnon: 9G-34A-43PTS; Cale Makar: 16G-23A-39PTS
- Darcy Kuemper: 19-5-1, 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage
Game notes
- So the Avs...they’re pretty good! As of Tuesday afternoon, Colorado was first in the league in wins (29) and first in goals-for per game (4.10). A unit!
- To add to the unit-ness, the Avs have won seven games in a row and are 9-0-1 in their last ten games.
- Surprisingly, the Avs are led on offense by ol’ pal Nazem Kadri, who’s having himself quite a season. Kadri is already within shouting distance of his career high in points (61) in just half a season. Now, let’s see if he can keep his head come playoff time...
- Cale Makar is a joy to watch, though maybe not so much when he’s facing your team. Still, enjoy it as much as you can.
- The Avs received a boost recently when goalie Pavel Francouz returned from injury — all he’s done since coming back is win all of his starts and post two consecutive shutouts.
- Francouz started the Avs’ last game against Chicago on Monday, so it remains to be seen if he’s back in the mix tonight.
- Brad Marchand missed practice on Tuesday, but Bruce Cassidy termed it a maintenance day.
- Nick Foligno didn’t travel with the team after leaving Monday’s loss to Anaheim with an upper-body injury.
These are the late ones — get some caffeine in you if you’re going to stay up for this whole game!
See ya tonight!
