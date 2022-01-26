 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Bruins begin their road trip against the Colorado juggernaut

The Avs are good.

By Dan.Ryan
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 10 PM

Where: Ball Arena - Denver CO

How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Mile High Hockey

Know your enemy

  • 29-8-3, 61 points, 1st in the Central Division
  • Nazem Kadri: 16G-36A-52PTS; Mikko Rantanen: 22G-27A-49PTS; Nathan MacKinnon: 9G-34A-43PTS; Cale Makar: 16G-23A-39PTS
  • Darcy Kuemper: 19-5-1, 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage

Game notes

  • So the Avs...they’re pretty good! As of Tuesday afternoon, Colorado was first in the league in wins (29) and first in goals-for per game (4.10). A unit!
  • To add to the unit-ness, the Avs have won seven games in a row and are 9-0-1 in their last ten games.
  • Surprisingly, the Avs are led on offense by ol’ pal Nazem Kadri, who’s having himself quite a season. Kadri is already within shouting distance of his career high in points (61) in just half a season. Now, let’s see if he can keep his head come playoff time...
  • Cale Makar is a joy to watch, though maybe not so much when he’s facing your team. Still, enjoy it as much as you can.
  • The Avs received a boost recently when goalie Pavel Francouz returned from injury — all he’s done since coming back is win all of his starts and post two consecutive shutouts.
  • Francouz started the Avs’ last game against Chicago on Monday, so it remains to be seen if he’s back in the mix tonight.
  • Brad Marchand missed practice on Tuesday, but Bruce Cassidy termed it a maintenance day.
  • Nick Foligno didn’t travel with the team after leaving Monday’s loss to Anaheim with an upper-body injury.

These are the late ones — get some caffeine in you if you’re going to stay up for this whole game!

See ya tonight!

