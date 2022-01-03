Morning Skate: Back

Happy Monday, folks — welcome to the first Morning Skate of 2022.

Feels weird to think that 2022 is a real-life year, but here we are...living in the future.

The Bruins were, at long last, back in action over the weekend, where they went 2-for-2: an overtime win against Buffalo on Saturday and a more thorough win over Detroit yesterday.

Of course, the cynics among us will sarcastically say “get the duck boats ready” after wins over two teams the Bruins should beat.

Still, you can only play who’s on your schedule, right? And considering the long layoff the Bruins faced, two wins in two tries is a great way to start the new year.

Perhaps most encouraging is how the Bruins won these games — namely, as Sky put it yesterday, with secondary scoring.

While it’s fair to say that the definition of secondary scoring has morphed a bit due to the shifting lines, most of us can agree that it’s “goals not by guys named Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, or Brad Marchand.”

The Bruins scored nine goals on the weekend, and only one was scored by a guy listed above, Bergeron’s opening goal on Sunday.

Other names on the scoresheet included Nick Foligno (at long last), Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, and Trent Frederic.

As we all know, the Bruins aren’t going anywhere unless guys on lines two through four can chip in by putting the puck in the net.

While wins over Buffalo and Detroit aren’t guarantees of things to come, they’re certainly a good way to start the year.

Today’s discussion topic

Your thoughts on the weekend’s games? Anyone stand out in a good or bad way?

Personally, my take would be that the B’s need to find a spot for Oskar Steen in the lineup.