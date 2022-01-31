Morning Skate: Homecoming

Well folks, sometimes your the puncher, and sometimes you’re the punching bag.

The Bruins were very much the bag last night, getting pummeled by the Stars in Dallas in a game that ended 6-1.

Though it seems like a lifetime ago, the last time the Bruins played in Dallas was in October of 2019, a 2-1 win that featured a Brett Ritchie goal.

In between, we saw another Ritchie, a whole pandemic, and a whole bunch of other stuff.

Anyways, sorry for the history lesson — the Bruins lost to cap a 1-1-1 road trip, and now they’ll head home for a three-game homestand against Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Carolina.

While it didn’t have the best ending, the month of January was kind to the Bruins. After a long, COVID-induced pause to end 2021, the B’s went 11-4-1 in 2022’s first month.

While it wasn’t perfect, it saw the B’s gel a bit with their new lines an start to pile up the points.

Unfortunately, it ended on a down note, with a true waxing at the hands of the Stars.

Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down — such is life.

Today’s discussion topic

You’re more than welcome to discuss last night’s bomb, but if you’d prefer something else: Rams or Bengals in the Super Bowl?