Morning Skate: Homecoming

Could have gone better!

By Dan.Ryan
Boston Bruins v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Well folks, sometimes your the puncher, and sometimes you’re the punching bag.

The Bruins were very much the bag last night, getting pummeled by the Stars in Dallas in a game that ended 6-1.

Though it seems like a lifetime ago, the last time the Bruins played in Dallas was in October of 2019, a 2-1 win that featured a Brett Ritchie goal.

In between, we saw another Ritchie, a whole pandemic, and a whole bunch of other stuff.

Anyways, sorry for the history lesson — the Bruins lost to cap a 1-1-1 road trip, and now they’ll head home for a three-game homestand against Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Carolina.

While it didn’t have the best ending, the month of January was kind to the Bruins. After a long, COVID-induced pause to end 2021, the B’s went 11-4-1 in 2022’s first month.

While it wasn’t perfect, it saw the B’s gel a bit with their new lines an start to pile up the points.

Unfortunately, it ended on a down note, with a true waxing at the hands of the Stars.

Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down — such is life.

Today’s discussion topic

You’re more than welcome to discuss last night’s bomb, but if you’d prefer something else: Rams or Bengals in the Super Bowl?

