Willie O’Ree to receive Congressional Medal of Freedom

While the B’s honored Willie’s legacy by pitching one of the most flat efforts seen to date this season, they’ve done their part to ensure he’s enshrined in the hallowed halls of history; his number’s been retired, his name emblazons a rink in Allston, he’s been treated like royalty, and local MA congressman Ayanna Pressley put forward a bill to get him the highest honor that the US Congress can give; the Congressional Gold Medal. As it’s want to do, it will usually take a bit for such things to get through it...

...but today, the news came, and it was good.

Today, @POTUS signed my Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act, which means Willie will join the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King in receiving Congress' highest honor.



Congrats Willie! May you continue to inspire young Black athletes for years to come. pic.twitter.com/0tc7Jv6MGa — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 31, 2022

President Biden signed the act, and it will be made official. Willie O’Ree will be honored by the US for his breaking of the color barrier in hockey. An honor that men like Dr. Martin Luther King and Jackie Robinson share. Of course, Willie will continue his work of inspiring the next generation to play the sport as he always has, but now, he’ll be doing so not just as a hero of the game, but a hero of the country as well.

...Not bad for a kid from New Brunswick, huh? Congratulations to Willie for receiving this incredible honor!

