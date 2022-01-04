Preview: Bruins look to keep production hot against Devils

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: All About The Jersey
Know your enemy
- 13-15-5, 31PTS, tied for 6th in Metropolitan Division
- Jesper Bratt: 32GP, 9G, 20A, 29PTS; Andreas Johnsson: 33GP, 9G, 12A, 21PTS; Dougie Hamilton: 30GP, 7G, 13A, 20PTS; Nico Hischier: 28GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS
- Mackenzie Blackwood: 8-6-3, 3.22 GAA, .897 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins started the year with a bang, coming away with two wins in a back-to-back set and will look to keep that momentum going tonight against the New Jersey Devils at the TD Garden.
- It’s the second of three meetings between the two teams. The Bruins last saw the Devils in New Jersey on November 13, 2021, beating them 5-2, which kicked off a three-game win streak. Brad Marchand netted two goals, including one on the power play, while Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each added a tally. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves. Dawson Mercer and Bratt scored for the Devils.
- The Devils are on a three-game win streak. They’ve edged out their opponents by one goal each victory, with two games settled in overtime. In those three games, Jack Hughes has recorded eight points on three goals and five assists.
- New Jersey last played on January 2 against the Washington Capitals, winning 4-3 in OT. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson gave the Devils a 2-0 lead in the first before the Caps bounced back to close out the period. Nico Hischier regained the two-goal lead for his team. The Capitals battled back in the third to force overtime, but Hischier ended the game in overtime to give the Devils the 4-3 win.
- One of the biggest issues this season for the Bruins has been secondary scoring. But it looks like the line shuffling is working and spreading around production. The nine accumulated goals this weekend were scored by nine different players with only two coming from the revamped top line.
- Charlie McAvoy is also on a hot streak. He has five points in the last two games with one goal and four assists. Both games were multi-point nights for the defenseman who now has the fourth most points on the team at 20 points.
- Although 5v5 scoring has picked up, the power play has struggled. The Bruins are 0 for 7 since returning to play. The Devils are 2/5 on their man-advantage in their last three games. While the power play hasn’t capitalized, the Bruins have been 87.5% effective on the penalty kill in the last two games.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...