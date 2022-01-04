Projected Bruins lines vs. Devils: Lazar back, DeBrusk in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils tonight and there will be a little shake up to the bottom-six forwards as the team announced that Jake DeBrusk has been placed in COVID protocol.
Three members of the Bruins’ staff were also put in protocol.
With DeBrusk out, Oskar Steen slid up to the third line’s right wing and Nick Foligno shifted over to the left side during morning skate.
Curtis Lazar also looks like he’ll return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game. He slotted back in on the fourth line at practice.
Defensive pairings remain the same and Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.
Here’s how lines and defensive pairings looked at morning skate:
Lines:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Steen
Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Ullmark gets the start
