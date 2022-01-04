Projected Bruins lines vs. Devils: Lazar back, DeBrusk in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils tonight and there will be a little shake up to the bottom-six forwards as the team announced that Jake DeBrusk has been placed in COVID protocol.

Three members of the Bruins’ staff were also put in protocol.

With DeBrusk out, Oskar Steen slid up to the third line’s right wing and Nick Foligno shifted over to the left side during morning skate.

Curtis Lazar also looks like he’ll return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game. He slotted back in on the fourth line at practice.

Defensive pairings remain the same and Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings looked at morning skate:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Steen

Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Ullmark gets the start